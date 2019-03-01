Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gardiner.

Robert Gardiner

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert Gardiner, age 57 of Crown Point, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Leslie (nee Nottingham) of 35 years; four children: Aaron (Carolyn) Gardiner, Drew (Lauren) Gardiner, Kate (Daniel) Gillan, Elizabeth (fiance Mitchell McCarthy) Gardiner; two grandsons: Beckett and Landon Gardiner; his parents Burton and Dorothy Gardiner; sister Patti (Mark) Cherney; two brothers: Chuck (Colleen) Gardiner and Tim (Tina) Gardiner.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. DIRECTLY at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point) with Rev. Stephen Henderson officiating. Memorials may be made to the Legacy Foundation, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, or to Boys & Girls Club of NWI in his loving memory.Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.