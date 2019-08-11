Robert Gene Foor

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Robert Gene Foor died on July 23, 2019 at Hospice House in Bloomington, Indiana after a brief illness. He was 96. Born December 14, 1922, he was the middle child of Osee Ward Foor and Dessie Hodge Foor. His brother Arthur and sister Madeline preceded him in death.

Bob proved to be a gifted student in the East Chicago Indiana public schools, graduating from Roosevelt High School, excelling academically, musically, and athletically. He was a conference wrestling champion and first chair cellist in the concert orchestra. After graduation from high school he worked briefly at Edward Valve before being drafted into the military. During this time, he met the girl of his dreams, Betty Buron, whom he married on December 29, 1943. In his own words, they were blessed with eight children: Robert A. of Chicago, IL; Douglas of Midwest City, OK; Joan of Bloomington, IN; Christopher of Hammond, IN; Thomas of Indianapolis, IN; John of Merrillville, IN; as well as Gregory and Julia, who preceded him in death. Bob had a beloved son-in-law, beloved daughters-in-law; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud!

During World War II, Bob served as a top gunner on a B-29 bomber. He was awarded the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Medal, a Unit Citation, and the Good Conduct Medal. Although very proud of his service record, Bob regarded war as the most regrettable last recourse to be undertaken only after all other measures to attain peace had failed.

Bob graduated summa cum laude from Indiana University in 1948 and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He earned a Masters Degree from IU in 1953, doing additional graduate work at Northwestern University. He taught for twelve years in the East Chicago high school system. In 1960, he became a professor at Indiana University Northwest Campus, Gary, IN, where he remained until his retirement on December 31st, 1986. At IU Northwest, Bob established and directed the theatre program, and also served as Dean for Student Services from 1969 to 1974.

In an article in the Calumet Magazine, May 14, 1967, Professor Foor was quoted: "I want to create a university-community theater which is universal in approach but which is primarily a playwright's theater, playwrights who have something to say… The major contribution is what the playwright offers towards understanding ourselves, towards understanding our human condition. It offers man a glimpse of at least a part of the answer, because it makes him aware of the questions. I want theater of such quality and power that a man feels shaken for a moment… And if it is quality, it will become a part of him".

Students and theater- goers alike would have to agree that Bob Foor was successful in shaking up the Calumet Region theater scene for the next twenty years.

Bob and Betty retired to Parke County in September 1987. In Parke County, Bob was active with the Parke Players and the Parke County Woodworkers. Bob was an active member of the Covered Bridge Art Association. An artist in his own right, he created over 285 original art pieces-portraits, landscapes, still life painstakingly cut and crafted from varied, exotic wood veneers. Three of his works are in the permanent collection at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute; his Stations of the Cross hanging in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Indianapolis; a collection of all 31 covered bridges are displayed in the Community Center in Montezuma, Indiana; and many works have been purchased by collectors from all across the country.

Betty, his beloved wife, preceded him in death by almost seven years. For one year, almost to the day, he lived next-door to his daughter and son-in-law, Joan Foor and David White. Bob had a long life, well lived, rich with experiences-from the Great Depression, World War II, the 60s and the Moon race, the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Berlin Wall to the arguments taking place today regarding the building of the Border Wall. He always strove for excellence in all that he accomplished, and he impressed upon his children and students that same drive. Bob was compassionate, exceedingly generous, and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Bonus: See - Grandpa performing with gma in the background on YouTube.

A service will be conducted in Rockville, Indiana at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Hammond, Indiana at St. John's Cemetery on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.