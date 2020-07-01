Robert Gerald "Foz" Fozkos

GRANBURY, TX -

Robert Gerald "Foz" Fozkos, was born in Hammond, on June 5, 1968 and was called Home on June 26, 2020 in Granbury, TX.

Robert grew up in Highland, IN where his love for soccer, hockey, and football began. He was as talented as he was competitive, and he was very competitive. He found his niche in place kicking which took him to the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, IL and Youngstown State University in Youngstown, OH. He set many kicking records along the way and befriended a cheerleader at YSU who became the love of his life. They were married in 1994, and created a wonderful life together with their three children in Rowlett, TX. Robert remained active in many sports, both playing and coaching. He loved helping others grow to be stronger and better than they thought they could be.

Ultimately while in Rowlett, Robert found his final passion and calling. He transitioned out of a desk job and into the fire service. He was a 44-year-old rookie and spent the last eight years as a firefighter/paramedic for the Crowley Fire Department. There he went from rookie to Field Training Officer to Lieutenant, winning Firefighter of the Year, the Medical Directors' Award for EMS Provider of the Year, and most recently Officer of the Year. He took exceptional pride in serving the city of Crowley and in training those who worked with him.

As empty nesters, Robert and his wife relocated to Granbury and quickly began making many new friends. He enjoyed the time he was able to spend there relaxing, hunting, fishing, golfing, and doing anything he could to stay in shape.

Robert was the loving husband of Sherri and proud father of his three children Brian James, Hannah and Payton. He is survived by his mother Carole Fozkos, his brother Brian George (Leigh) Fozkos, cousins Diane (Randy) Brechner, Brett (Diane) Dahlgren, Mike (Beth) Dahlgren, Dave (Jodi) Dahlgren, and Ric (Mary) Dahlgren, nieces and nephews Robert Alex, Ashley (Josh) Franklin, Brittany, and Tyler, and great nephew Lewis. He was preceded in death by his father George.

A visitation will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 5, 2020 at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury followed by a small, private memorial service (social distancing + masks required) which will be live-streamed.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at: https://www.firehero.org/donate.