CROWN POINT, IN - Robert Gilbert, age 91, of Crown Point, formerly of Bethlehem, PA, passed away July 24, 2019. He was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Church, Merrillville. Bob served for the U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired from Inland Steel after nearly four decades. Bob was a man of many interests; he enjoyed photography, traveling, wood working, reading, and music. Bob was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Bob is survived by three daughters, Joan Collette (Dr. Duane) Sigmund, Mary Frances (Dr. Keith Bartlett) Gilbert, Dr. Natalie (Dr. Mike) Painter; two sons, Bert (Amy Dyken) Gilbert, and Michael (Jan) Gilbert; nine grandchildren, Erin, Kevin, Dr. Maureen (Dr. Ben) and Dr. Audrey (Dr. Blake Randolph), Sigmund, Jacquelyn and Brad Painter, Keilor Dyken Gilbert, and Megan and Serena Gilbert; one great-grandchild Sam Kurup.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday July 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft St, Merrillville. Visitation Sunday from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, with an additional visitation on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com