Robert Glen Andree

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert Glen Andree, Sr., 85, passed away in Crown Point on June 6, 2020. Bob was born in Rensselaer, IN on December 1, 1934 to George and Marie (Johnson) Andree. He graduated from Rensselaer High School in 1952 and went on to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1956. Following graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and sent to Aviation School where he learned to pilot helicopters and fixed wing airplanes. Bob served in the Army for over 21 years, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served two tours in Vietnam, from March 1963 – February 1964 and from January 1968-January 1969, frequently piloting helicopters under fire. Bob also served with the 14th Armored Cavalry in Fulda, Germany. In 1972, he was assigned to the 3rd Army Student Detachment at University of Georgia where he studied computer science and earned an MBA. He served with U.S. Army Computer Systems Command at Fort Belvoir, VA until he was honorably discharged in August 1977. During his 21 years of military service, Bob earned numerous awards including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Bronze Star, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. Following his retirement from the military, Bob served as the Director of Computing Services at I.U. Northwest until 1995.

Immediately after graduating West Point, Bob married the love of his life, Linda Lou Tilton. Bob and Linda were blessed with three children: Robert G. Andree, Jr., Scott Andree, and Anne (Andree) Jung. Bob and Linda moved frequently, as military families often do, living in Germany and a half dozen states, including Georgia, California, Kansas, and Virginia, before settling in Lake County, Indiana in 1977.

Bob was a man of many talents. He embarked on beer brewing long before it became a national pastime and was well known for the creativity of both his brews and their labels. He was a talented woodworker and gardener, as well as an excellent cook. His strawberry preserves were legendary, particularly when served on his homemade bread, and he used the fruit of his garden to create "after burner," a carrot-based hot sauce that was not for the faint of heart. Bob was also an avid crossword puzzler, fisherman, and bike-rider and participated in numerous century bike rides in Lake and surrounding counties.

Bob was an active member and past president of the Merrillville Rotary Club, maintaining life-long friendships with its members. He used his computer skills to stay in touch with high school and military friends and helped organize high school reunions. Bob maintained a lifelong passion for the Chicago White Sox, even watching reruns of their games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie Andree, his older brother, George William Andree, and by his beloved wife, Linda. He is survived by his children, Bob Andree Jr. and his wife, Jamie (Bloomington); Scott Andree (Merrillville); and Anne Jung and her husband, Bruce (Dyer), as well as by his four grandchildren, Casey Andree, Cori Jung, Cameron Jung, and Elizabeth Andree.

A Memorial Service will be held in Bob's honor on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday from 1:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Bob's family requests that memorial contributions be made in his name to the Merrillville Rotary Club, P.O. Box 14416, Merrillville, IN 46411.

Due to current conditions of Covid-19, and per our Indiana Governor, masks are required for attendance.