Robert "Bobo" Guerrero, Sr.

DeMOTTE, IN - Robert "Bobo" Guerrero, Sr. age 87 of DeMotte, formerly of East Chicago/Gary, IN passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019.

Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years Irene nee (Chojnacki); sons Robert Jr. (Yolanda) of Hobart, Michael of DeMotte: grandchildren Eric, Ryan, Phillip, Rachael (Larry) Gutierrez, Celena, Spencer and Nathan: three great-grandchildren Marissa, Gabriel and Layla: Brothers Tony (Grace) Guerrero and Richard Gonzalez.

He was preceded in death by parents Victor and Aurora Guerrero: son David: brothers Victor Guerrero, Joe Guerrero and Ernie Gonzalez: sisters Gloria Fraire and Aurora "Chita" Trinidad.

Robert was a 1951 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. Upon graduation he joined the United States Marines. Once his tour was over he became a barber by trade and opened his first shop in Gary's Glen Park at 3819 Broadway across from the Beauty Spot restaurant. Robert was also a sports reporter for WLTH radio in Gary during the 70's. Coached little league and umpired at West Glen Park and Jundale Little Leagues, he also coached Biddy Basketball in Brunswick and Glen Park. Many know him as "Bobo" the clown when he entertained at parties and numerous parades over the years. In 1977 he moved to DeMotte, IN opened a barber shop in Roselawn then DeMotte until 2016 when he retired. He was a member of St. Cecilia's church in DeMotte and a member of the DeMotte Lions Club.

A visitation for Robert will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, IN 46310. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 334-15th Street S.W., DeMotte, IN 46310, with Father Dennis Faker officiating, as per family wishes cremation rites will follow the church services. Robert will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online obituary please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.