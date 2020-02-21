Robert H. Crider

MISSION, TX - Robert H. Crider, Age 92 of Mission, TX, formerly from Highland, IN, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home in Mission, TX.

He was born on July 16, 1927 in Lafayette, IN to his loving parents William H. and Beatrice F. (Houck) Crider. On July 17, 1949 he married Genevieve "Jean" Gehrke, in Munster, IN.

Robert really enjoyed keeping busy. He was drafted in the United States Army Air Corp. in 1945 and received an honorable discharge in 1947. He was a communications expert and specialized as a switchboard operator. He spent his career working as a Millwright at Youngstown Sheet and Tube. His time away from work was devoted to his family and always without a doubt making or fixing something. He is described as the oldest little kid in the world. During shopping trips, more candy would be in the cart as opposed to groceries. He even kept a candy dish in the car with circus peanuts to have at any time. Social hour consisted of playing poker, hunting for the perfect antique, square dancing, and traveling the country. Robert was a member of Griffith Masonic Lodge - 735, Buttons and Bows square dancers, and an active member of the Club 400 out of Chicago. Robert truly did not like to stand still and anyone who knew him had tasks ready when he came over. His family will miss his ability to always be a part of every conversation and help answer any questions they would ask him.

He is survived by his devoted children: Nelda Lee of Mission, TX, Sandra (Mike) Kolodziej of Hammond, IN, William "Bill" (Cheryl) Crider of Crown Point, IN; 11 grandchildren: Nathan, Robert, Cathryn, Dawn, Paul, Sarah, Shane, Cori, Danielle, Nick, and Sidney; 13 great-grandchildren: Emmett, Donovan, Chet, Nathan, Seth, Paige, Mila, Crystal, Kelly, John, Peighton, Eion, and Ethan.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Genevieve Crider, parents; William and Beatrice Crider, sisters; Beatrice Kolarik and Patricia Sullivan, brothers; Raymond Crider and Donald Crider, along with many dear friends.

Friends and family may call upon CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME located at 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AMto 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

His funeral service and celebration will take place at 1:00 PM. Pastor Steve Jones will be officiating. Military Honors will be rendered after the funeral service.

Memorial donations may be directed to the s Project

