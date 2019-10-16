Robert H. Sheridan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Sheridan.
Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN
46373
(219)-365-3474
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church
9770 Keilman
St. John, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert H. Sheridan

ST. JOHN, IN - Robert H. Sheridan, age 88, late of St. John, passed away October 14, 2019. Devoted son of the late George and late Bernice Sheridan. Loving brother of the late Ronald (late Judith) Sheridan. Dearest uncle of Eileen Sheridan and Wendy Wright. Fond great and great great uncle of many. Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and a retired employee of Inland Steel.

Visitation Thursday 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th St.) St. John. Funeral Services Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY AT Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9770 Keilman, St. John. Pastor Eric Schlichting officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN, 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Oct. 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.