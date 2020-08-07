Robert Holland Flynn

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert Holland Flynn, age 96, of Crown Point, IN passed away on August 4, 2020 at his home sur-rounded by family.

Robert was born January 6, 1924 in St. Joseph, MO to Frank and Dorothy Flynn. Bob took advantage of a football scholarship from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas for a freshman semester before World War II cut short his football career. He joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, and served for four years in the Philippines and Japan. Back in the States, he earned a degree in Engineering at the Rolla School of Mines, in Rolla, MO. He married his high school sweetheart, Cecile Waldron, in 1947 and upon Bob's graduation moved to Gary, IN where he began his long and successful career with U.S. Steel Corp. He retired in 1984 as the Division Superintendent of the Primary Mills.

Bob is survived by his seven children; son Thomas, wife ZoAnn and their two children; daughter Beth; son John, wife Linda and their three children; son David, wife Kathleen and their three children; son Patrick, wife Ruth and their five children; daughter Meg (Fiflis), husband Greg and their three children; son Daniel and wife Kim. Bob was also the proud great-grandfather of nine children and a great-great-grandfather to one. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy, his wife Cecile, his brother Frank, and his sister Alice (Osberger).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Mary Catholic Community School at 405 E. Joliet Street in Crown Point, IN.