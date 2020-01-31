Robert (Bob) Holt

MUNSTER, IN - Robert (Bob) Holt, 73, of Munster, passed away on January 15, 2020.

Bob was a retired salesman from the company, Pioneer Packaging. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his friends and daughter at White Hawk Country Club. He enjoyed spending time with family, drinking vodka tonics, and trying his luck on the slots and in poker games. Bob never met a stranger, always had a smile on his face, and a memorable joke to share.

Survivors include his children: Robert (Ivana), Angela, Becky Holt and stepdaughter Kelly Griffith (Guy). Grandchildren include Jessica, Jack, Nicholas, and Mary Evelyn. His sister April Watson (Greg) and his brother William. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Annmari, and his loving wife, Mary Ann.

There will be a Celebration of Life memorial at White Hawk Country Club on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 P.M.