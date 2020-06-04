Robert J. Borowski
Robert J. Borowski DYER, IN - Robert J. Borowski, age 73, late of Dyer, formerly of Calumet City, passed away June 1, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Harry and Helen (nee Cmielewski) Borowski and his sister Barbara Malbeuf. Survived by his loving nieces Gloria (Steve) Brumley, Ann Marie Malbeuf and Sharon (Kent) Albrecht. Great nieces and nephews, Trisha (Aric) Nesbitt, Eric Brumley and Mitchell Albrecht and great great niece Catherine. Veteran of the US Air Force. Retired employee of Little Company of Mary Hospital. Proud Alumnus of Michigan State University and avid Spartan and Chicago Cubs Sports Fan. Visitation Friday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. Joseph Church, Dyer. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and state and county occupancy will be followed. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.


Published in The Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
