EAST CHICAGO, IN - Robert J. "Billy" Dawson, Jr., DDS, age 90 years old, was born in Hurtsboro, AL, the youngest child of the late Robert and Bennie Lou Dawson. He was preceded in death by his wife Rose, son Robert III, one brother, and two sisters.

Robert moved to East Chicago, IN at the young age of five years old and began his education at Garfield Elementary School. After Garfield, he attended Washington High School where he met Rose Smith who would later become his wife and life partner.

After high school, Robert attended Indiana University where he majored in Chemistry and later attended Indiana University School of Dentistry.

Upon graduating from Dental School and serving as a Reserve in the United States Army, Robert opened his dental practice in the Lakeside Clinic in the Harbor section of East Chicago. His office was not only a place for dental procedures, but was a hub for political debates, religious discussions, and camaraderie. Those who knew him well, knew that he was a walking encyclopedia, almanac, and bible wrapped up in one.

He leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Derek I. Dawson, MD; three daughters, Marcia L. Dawson, MD, Kathy (Kevin) Poston, and Shelley (Earl) Kirk; two sisters; four brothers, twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a special caregiver, Regina Price; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

All services will be held at Believer's Fellowship Church, 5915 West 15th Avenue, Gary, IN on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Visitation, 9:00 a.m., Funeral services, 10:30 a.m. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, 4401 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN.

