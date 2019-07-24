Robert J. Healy

LYNWOOD, IL - Robert J. Healy, age 91 of Lynwood, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He is survived by his daughters: Patricia (Charles) Georgeff, Meg (Michael) Frain, and Josie (Rudy) Camarena. Also surviving are grandchildren: Juan (Telina) Quintana, Melissa Siecinski, Tom (Sarah) Gora, Kristina (Christopher) Gonzalez, Sean Frain, and Kyle Frain; great grandchildren: Jade Quintana, Teal Quintana, Deacon Gora, Desirae Gonzalez, Lilliana Gonzalez, Jacob Siecinski, Teddy Siecinski, and Andrew Archer; and sister: Lorraine Kelly. Mr. Healy was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Helen Healy; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Friends are invited to visit with Mr. Healy's family on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 beginning with a visitation from 9:00-10:00 AM in the Day Chapel at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM in the church sanctuary with Father Joe Mulcrone officiating. Mr. Healy will be laid to rest in Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Healy's name to the Catholic Office of the Deaf, 3525 S. Lake Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60653.

Mr. Healy had been employed as a Linetype Printer for the Chicago Tribune. He was a member of the Illinois Association of the Deaf, South Suburban Association of the Deaf, and the Chicago Typographical Union. www.schroederlauer.com