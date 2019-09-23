Robert J. "Bob" Kaplan

MUNSTER, IN - Kaplan passed away on September 21, 2019. Loving father of Susan Kaplan and Steven (Nancy) Kaplan. Caring grandfather of Brian (Courtney) Kaplan and Michael Kaplan, and affectionate great grandfather of Lucas Kaplan. Dear brother of Roie Goldman. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years Helen, and his parents Etta and Ralph Kaplan. Following his retirement in the wholesale tobacco and candy business, Bob was an extraordinary volunteer at Community Hospital, Munster, and the Cancer Resource Centre, Munster. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the infantry, a POW, and was awarded a Purple Heart and the Silver Star for his service. His family and his many friends will miss his warmth, compassion and humor.

Visitation Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Beth El Cemetery, Portage, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Community Hospital Auxiliary, 901 MacArthur Blvd., Munster, IN 46321, or the Cancer Resource Centre, 926 Ridge Road, Suite J, Munster, IN 46321. www.kishfuneralhome.net