Robert J. "Bobby" Mendez, III

KOUTS, IN - Robert J. "Bobby" Mendez III, age 37 of Kouts, passed away from injuries due to a motorcycle accident on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 2000-2004 on the USS Stennis and the USS Carl Vincent. Bobby loved riding his motorcycle, playing pool, was an avid mechanic, and loved the outdoors. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Bobby will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Sr. and Marie Mendez; aunt, Denise Matalin (nee Mendez). Bobby is survived by his parents- Robert (Mary) Mendez Jr, and Valerie (Keith) Johnson; sisters, Stacy Gallegos, Lisa Montalvo; brother, Joshua Johnson; grandparents, John and Louise Green; aunts, Tina and Rene Mendez, Laura Green; uncle, John (Tracy) Green; cousin, Celena Matalin; great-cousin, Elijah Kozlina; numerous cousins and friends.

A time of sharing will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. A private memorial service will be held with Bobby's immediate family prior to the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) www.Dav.org. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com