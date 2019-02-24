Robert J. Priesol

WHITING, IN - Robert J. Priesol, 73 of Whiting, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by his beloved son, Alex Priesol; cherished step-sons, Daniel Larson and Robbie Larson; loving brother of Suzee Robinson and the late Tony Priesol and Dorothy Justak; dear brother-in-law of Charlotte Priesol, and many dear nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St., and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. to time of services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Bob Priesol was born on December 6, 1945 to Anthony and Theresa (Rimarcik) Priesol and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1963, and received his Bachelor's of Science Degree in Architecture from Purdue University Calumet. A very talented architect, Bob worked for Harold Rueth Associates for many years and then as a private architect. He designed many buildings throughout Northwest Indiana, notably, the Experience Whiting sign, Lost Marsh Country Club, a large number of People's Banks, along with many homes throughout the region. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Devoted to his family and friends, Bob will be treasured and missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion, Fisher House Foundation, and or Feeding America would be appreciated. (I love you Dad.) www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.