Robert J. Rains
Robert J. Rains

PORTAGE, IN - Robert J. Rains, age 64 of Portage, IN passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Memorial Services for Robert will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of services at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.




Published in The Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
AUG
20
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
August 19, 2020
I can picture the first batch of cousins at the front steps of the Plymouth farmhouse and later appreciated Buster showing up at Rains reunions on his motorcycle. Our condolences from (Uncle Don’s children) Mark, Mike, Donna, Deana, Darla.
Mark Rains
Family
August 18, 2020
My heart is broken after hearing about the loss of Buster! My love and prayers are being sent to all of you. Ginny
Ginny
Family
