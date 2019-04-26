Robert J. "Rob" Sanecki

HAMMOND, IN - Robert J. "Rob" Sanecki, age 53, of Hammond, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Sanecki and Samantha Sanecki; mother of his children, Shannon, (nee Pulkowski); two sisters, Carolyn (Ted) Osborn, and Linda (Richard) Tumidalsky; one brother, James Sanecki; nieces and nephews, Matthew, Gregory, Daniel, David, and Katie Osborn, and Geena and Alexa Tumidalsky. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Irene Sanecki.

Friends may visit with Rob's family on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from Noon to 4:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). Cremation to follow.

Rob was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was an employee of the City of Hammond Water Department with 17 years of service. Rob was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, class of 1980, and a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1984. He enjoyed fishing.