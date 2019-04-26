Robert J. "Bob" Sanecki

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. "Bob" Sanecki.
Service Information
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN
46327
(219)-931-2800
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert J. "Rob" Sanecki

HAMMOND, IN - Robert J. "Rob" Sanecki, age 53, of Hammond, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Sanecki and Samantha Sanecki; mother of his children, Shannon, (nee Pulkowski); two sisters, Carolyn (Ted) Osborn, and Linda (Richard) Tumidalsky; one brother, James Sanecki; nieces and nephews, Matthew, Gregory, Daniel, David, and Katie Osborn, and Geena and Alexa Tumidalsky. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Irene Sanecki.

Friends may visit with Rob's family on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from Noon to 4:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). Cremation to follow.

Rob was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was an employee of the City of Hammond Water Department with 17 years of service. Rob was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, class of 1980, and a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1984. He enjoyed fishing.
Published in The Times on Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.