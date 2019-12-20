Robert "Bob" Sufak ("Suf")

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert "Bob" Sufak ("Suf") age 76 of Merrillville, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Bob is survived by dearest and beloved friend of 20 years, Belinda Bosch; son, Danny (Daphne) Sufak of Baytown, TX; daughter, Jacki Sufak of Philadelphia; grandchildren Cory, Briana and Alex; great-grandchildren Trayson and Maddox; brother Rich (Kathy) Sufak; mother of his children, Marian Sadowski (nee Paunovich); special niece, Melissa Sufak-Mills; and many cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Frances Sufak; granddaughter Brittany; and brother Don Sufak (still living, Mary Sue Stinson). Bob was an EC Washington graduate and worked 35 years at Inland Steel. His interests included fishing, hunting, and gambling. Bob also enjoyed soaking up the sun, especially in Vegas and Mexico, and was a fanatic for all Chicago sports.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main) Schererville, IN 46375 from noon to 4:00 p.m., with a 4:00 p.m. funeral service. Services conclude at the funeral home. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com