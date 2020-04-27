Robert (Bob) J. Wellman

HOBART, IN - Robert (Bob) J. Wellman, age 93, of Hobart, (previously of Valparaiso) passed on April 19, 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Pearl Wellman of Gary, his wife Marie (Ily), siblings Margaret (Raio) St. Germain, Ruth (Bill) McConnell, Carl (Gladys), Joan (Gerhart) Jerome, Lois (Bob) Richardson, June Anne (Tony) Wayne, step-sons Greg Zanetti and James McLaughlin, Jr. He is survived by a daughter, Katherine (Eugene) Wellman, granddaughters Christina and Suzanne, a brother, Fred (Carolyn) Wellman of Fredericksburg, VA, and step-son Bob (JoAnn) McLaughlin of Charlotte, NC.

Bob attended St. Luke's Grade School where he was an altar server, and Emerson High School (Class of 1945) on Gary's East Side where he was a clarinetist in the Marching Band. In his senior year he enlisted in the Navy serving in WWII. Later he became an electrician and supervisor during a long career in US Steel, Gary Works. He was an avid lifelong golfer. He received the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick last year, administered by Rev. Benjamin Ross of St. Bridget's, Hobart. The family is grateful to step-son Bob McLaughlin, a co-worker with Bob at USS who lovingly assisted Bob in his final year, to John McConnell for efforts in Bob's behalf, to Greg Zanetti (RIP) - Bob's caregiver for several years, and to Miller's Merry Manor for gentle care given to Bob this past year.

Private interment will follow cremation by the Moeller Funeral Home of Valparaiso. Contributions may be made to the poor, c/o St. Bridget's, or to .