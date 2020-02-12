Rev. Robert Jipping

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Rev. Robert Jipping, age 82, of Schererville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann Jipping, nee Visser. Devoted father of Mary (Lewis Lasser) Jipping and Timothy Jipping. Dear brother of Jim (Linda) Jipping, late Hannah Jipping, late Emma (late Ed) Juchnie, late Lucille (late Gary) Ver Hoef, and the late Mike (late Kay) Jipping. Preceded in death by his parents Martin and Kathryn Jipping.

Visitation Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd. Lansing, IL. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery - Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Calvin Christian School.

