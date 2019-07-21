Robert John Collopy

Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robert John Collopy

MUNSTER, IN - Robert John Collopy, age 100, of Munster, IN passed away on July 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Crystal; and daughter: Patricia Alexander (companion Bob Kelley). He is preceded in death by first wife: Irene Bonaci; son: John (Jack) Collopy; and son-in-law: Glen Alexander.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday July 22, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Please visit www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on July 21, 2019
