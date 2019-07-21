Robert John Collopy

MUNSTER, IN - Robert John Collopy, age 100, of Munster, IN passed away on July 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Crystal; and daughter: Patricia Alexander (companion Bob Kelley). He is preceded in death by first wife: Irene Bonaci; son: John (Jack) Collopy; and son-in-law: Glen Alexander.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday July 22, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN.