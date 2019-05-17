Robert John Perruso

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert John Perruso, age 88, late of Schererville, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL and Redwood City, CA, passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019. Beloved uncle of Kerry (Jim) Wright, Leo (Debbie) Firchau, Jodi Firchau, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Dear brother of the late Mary (late Leo) Firchau and late Lorraine Perruso. Love of his life of 28 years, the late Barbara Pickering. Also, preceded in death by his parents Emil and Elvira Perruso.

Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a Prayer service to be held at 5:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, James E. Janusz Director 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery – Los Altos, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Red Morton Community Center 1120 Roosevelt Ave. Redwood City, CA 94061, greatly appreciated. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at

www.SMITSFH.com