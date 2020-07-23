1/1
Robert John Tutlewski
1948 - 2020
Robert John Tutlewski ("Bob" "Minnow")

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert John Tutlewski ("Bob" or "Minnow") of Crown Point, passed away on July 19, 2020 at 71. He died from cancer, which he bravely fought since 2016.

He is survived by his wife Delores Tutlewski (Delich), two sons John and Robert, daughters-in-law Amanda and Kaleigh, his grandchildren Stella and Ben, sister-in-law Sharon, and special girl Eva Escobedo. His daughter Jill, parents Walter and Donna, brother Bill, and dog Boggie will be welcoming him into heaven.

Bob was born in Gary, IN on December 5, 1948 and attended Lew Wallace High School. He married his wife of 48 years, on July 8, 1972. Their secret to a long, happy marriage was to never go to sleep angry. He was a business owner that provided water treatment services without the use of harmful chemicals. He was a talented handball player who played at Rainbow Beach in Chicago. He was inducted into the Indiana Handball Hall of Fame in 2018. Bob was an avid fisherman and loved to spend time on Lake Vermillion in Minnesota. Bob was fun-loving and made everyone around him feel special.

There will be no memorial services at this time due to the pandemic and will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor to the University of Chicago Medicine, who provided him with excellent care and treatment, at givetomedicine.uchicago.edu/robert-tutlewski.

As Bob would say, "bless your soul, and rock n' roll."

BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Dear Sugar and family,
I am so sorry for your loss! I’ve known the Tutlewski boys since we were babies. They were always like cousins to us. RIP Bobby! I will make a donation to the Justin Turner Foundation, as I did for Billy. The JTF does a lot with kids with horrific diseases like cancer, provides housing to veterans, and helps provide for underprivileged kids. They also helped provide 850,000 meals along with the Dream Center during covid to people in need.
Love and prayers,
Tina Pogue & family
Tina
Friend
