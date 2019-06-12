Robert Joseph (Bob) Bryarly

LONGMONT, CO - Robert Joseph (Bob) Bryarly, 96 formerly of Valparaiso, passed away June 8, 2019 in Longmont, CO. Bob was born November 16, 1922, in Valparaiso. He attended Valparaiso High School, was a Veteran of the Marine Corps, and attended Valparaiso University and Purdue University.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Constance; brother, Thomas; and son, James Teets. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Susan Ternet) Teets and Cathy (Robert Rau) Bryarly; daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Teets, seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Services will be held 1:00 PM June 15, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Purple Heart Foundation. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling local arrangements.