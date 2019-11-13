Robert (Bob) Kleine

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Robert (Bob) Kleine, age 68, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Ingalls Memorial Hospital – Harvey, IL, with his family by his side. The third of six children, Bob was born June 16, 1951 to the late Leo and Janet (Fedler) Kleine in Hammond, IN. He is survived by his daughter, Robin Kleine of Tea, SD and son, Joseph Kleine of Middletown, IN; significant other, constant supporter and generator of strength, Cheryl Misch of Cedar Lake, IN as well as her children; step-daughter Deana (Dan) Sutton of Lowell, IN; brothers Francis (Roxanne Schroeder) of Lowell, IN; Thomas (Rusty) of Jacksonville, OR; Donald (Christina Neal) of San Diego, CA; Susan Casey of Marysville, WA and Paul (Rose) Kleine of Cedar Lake, IN. Bob was preceded in death by both parents. He also leaves behind several "adopted children," numerous nieces and nephews and dozens of close friends from across the country.

Bob was a 1969 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, IN and later attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. Lord knows Bob's favorite activities were farming, hunting, fishing and BS-ing with his friends – especially about Case IH tractors and Ford trucks.

After taking every possible agriculture course at Purdue, Bob began his farming career, two semesters shy of graduation. He returned home to the family farm in Cedar Lake, IN near Brunswick and began farming with his father and later his brother Paul. There he raised corn, soybeans, wheat, hogs and his children all to the best of his abilities. Bob was a lifelong learner and an early adopter of many new technologies. In addition to the farm, he also sold Pioneer Brand seed for more than 45 years and his son will continue the business.

He took yearly deer hunting trips to Pennsylvania and summer fishing trips to Canada as well as several hunting trips to Colorado and Alaska throughout his life. Weekends and evenings were spent at his pond where friends and family gathered for fishing and socializing.

For the past eight years, Bob wintered at Bayside Estates in Ft. Myers Beach, FL. There he enjoyed checking the crab traps, deep sea fishing, playing cards and happy hour with friends.

Bob was a member of the Beecher Sportsmen's Club, National Corn Growers' Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and a supporter of numerous other agriculture organizations including Lake County 4-H. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his children and a good game of pinochle.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Open House – Saturday, December 21st at the Beecher Sportsmen's Club [28845 S Yates Ave; Beecher, Illinois 60401] beginning at 1pm CST with a prayer service to be followed by an open house meal and drinks. Bob's family encourages friends, family and classmates to attend and stay to socialize and share their own Bob stories.[ya%]

