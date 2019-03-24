Robert Koenig, M.D.

NEW BUFFALO, MI - Robert Koenig, M.D., 89 of New Buffalo, MI formerly of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born July 3, 1929 in Fort Wayne to Herbert and Edith (Lohman) Koenig. Robert graduated from Depauw University in Premed with high distinction owing special gratitude to his fraternity, Kappa Theta Pi, for character and personality development. He was also graduated with high distinction from Indiana University School of Medicine, interned in Residency in Philadelphia General as Chief of Staff, and then proudly served two years as Captain in the U.S. Army as Battalion Physician in Germany. Dr. Koenig's impact on the Valparaiso community will remain for decades to come having offered visionary and pragmatic insight as he: founded Glendale Medical Center in 1966 with five "Board Certified" physicians and ran that organization for 20 years, started the "Dollars for Scholars" program to aid needy children for tuition support, served as Chief of Staff at Porter Memorial Hospital, and president of Porter Memorial Medical Center, volunteered on the Valparaiso School Board for 20 years, sat on the Valparaiso University President's Council, and United Way Board, was instrumental with Mayor Butterfield in founding the Alumni Association for Valparaiso Schools, and was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

On August 29, 1958 he married Donna L. Read who preceded him in death in 1991, and was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Donald and daughter–in-law, Jennifer. In 1993 Bob married Janet Wray Schollenberger who survives along with his children, Jamie (Dan) Rau, Lindsey (Peter) Allen and David Koenig, Janet's children, Heidi Schollenberger and Kari (Scott) Ray, grandchildren: Chance, Kayce, Anders, Sylvia, Read, Charley, Tommy, Will Robert, Morgan, Adam, Luke, Logan, Avery, Jillian, Janis, Cody and Casey, nine great-grandchildren, adopted son, Stefan Vibel the Chief Physician at a large Bavarian hospital and his children, Johannes and Sebastian and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO. The funeral service will be held Friday 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso with burial following at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Dollars for Scholars.