Robert L. "B.B" Bair

GRIFFITH, IN - Robert L. "B.B" Bair age 76 of Griffith passed away on Monday November 25, 2019. He is survived by his children: Ronald Bair, Sue (Late Robert) Ally, Aron (Robin) Schuhrke, James Schuhrke, and Cherie (Greg) Hausenfleck, grandchildren; Breanna and Robert Ally, brother; Jack Bair, and several nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Karl and Mildred Bair, wife Darlene, and brother William Bair.

Memorial services will be held on Monday December 2, 2019 at 5:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Pastor Adam Van Gorp officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Monday December 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Robert was a retired Machinist/Millwright at Nipsco and was a member of the Highland Garfield Masonic Lodge No. 569. Robert enjoyed working on cars and especially restoring his 1966 Ford Fairlane and 1954 Ford Truck and tinkering in general. Robert was an avid Harley Davidson person. He was a member of the Calumet Region Many Horses Tribe and Widows Sons Chapter Fratres Immortalis.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com