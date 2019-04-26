Robert L. Grimsley

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Robert L. Grimsley, 79, of East Chicago, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. He leaves to cherish his memories his son Keith (Zakiea) Cleveland; sisters Doris (Bob) Hamilton and Josephine (Comer, deceased) Baker; grandchildren Andre (Lois) Walker Grimsley, Latisha (Ismael) Reeves-Toreis, great-grandchildren DeAndre Walker, Jaleicia Reynolds and Daquaris Reynolds; nieces Latina Readus, Blondell (Kenneth) Taylor, Janice (Bernie, deceased) and Dena Baker Brooks; nephews Lamar (Jewel) Grimsley, Gregory (Pressie) Culver, Mickey (Deborah) Baker and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00am at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN.