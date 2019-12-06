Dr. Robert L. Hulett

Guest Book
  • "So very sorry about the loss of your dad, Jim and Pam. I..."
    - Carol Smulevitz Friedman
  • "I am very sorry for your loss. My very deepest sympathies..."
    - Jolene Hedrick
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Obituary
Dr. Robert L. Hulett

HAMMOND/MUNSTER, IN - Hulett, a lifetime resident of Hammond and Munster, passed away on December 2, 2019 having turned 99 in October. His wife of 68 years, LaVaun (nee Reehling) died in 2012. Bob was a graduate of Indiana University and the Loyola University, School of Dentistry. During the Second World War he served in Europe as a captain in the 82nd and 101st airborne divisions.

In 1947 he joined his father's dental practice in Hammond. A few years later his brother Jim, also a dentist, entered the family "business". Bob and his brother continued to work together until his retirement in 1982.

Bob was active in community organizations, a member of Kiwanis and the Jaycees. He served on Hammond's Selective Service Draft Board for more than 15 years, was a founding member of the Munster Park Board and a long-term member of the First Federal Saving and Loan of Hammond's board of directors.

He is survived by his daughter Pamela Keeley (Robert) and son James (Barbara), four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brother, Dr. Jim (Pat) Hulett.

Visitation will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 pm at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Monday from 9:00-10:00 am at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, a donation to would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Dec. 6, 2019
