Robert "Bob" L. Novak

BLOOMINGTON, IL - Robert "Bob" L. Novak, 66, of Bloomington, formerly of Joliet, passed away at 9:18 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his residence. An open house celebration of life will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at KIBLER-BRADY-RUESTMAN MEMORIAL HOME in Bloomington. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the memorial home with Ellen Anderson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.

Memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Bob was born on May 19, 1953 in Hammond, IN, a son to Stanley and Lorraine (Nowaczyk) Novak. He married Linda J. Henchel on October 22, 1977 at Zion Lutheran Church in Matteson, IL.

Surviving is his wife, Linda Novak of Bloomington; daughter, Kelley (Travis) Wieland of Normal; grandsons, Jackson and Grayson Wieland of Normal; brother, Stanley (Jan) Novak of Lemont; sisters, Sharon Henchel of Lake Geneva and Debbie (Dave) Golas of Minooka; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald Novak, and sister, Carol Dingman.

Bob was a collector of many things, specifically coins, Jordan basketball cards, and classic car replicas. He was an avid Chicago sports fan and loved rooting for the Cubs. Working with his hands and woodworking was one of his favorite things to do. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Online condolences and memories of Bob may be shared with the family at kiblerbradyruestman.com