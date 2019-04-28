Robert "Bob" L. Sheptak

Robert "Bob" L. Sheptak, age 71, a lifelong resident of N.W.I., passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 after a long courageous battle with Glioblastoma.

He is survived by his sister Julie (late Jasper) Adamo; brother Ronald (Diane) Sheptak; nieces and nephews: Caryn Scott, Jennifer Adamo, Kimberly Sheptak, Nicholas Sheptak; grand-niece Mackenzie Scott; great-grand-nephew Christopher; and his great-grand-niece Kylie.

Mr. Sheptak was a lifelong member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1965 and attended Ball State University. Bob was a retired shop foreman with Pike/Trump Structural Steel with 40 years of service. He was a member of the Gary Sportsmen Club and an avid White Sox fan. Bob was also very well known for making the best beef jerky in town.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Rev. Michael Evanick officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

