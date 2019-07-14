Robert Lee Miller

MADISON, WI - Robert Lee Miller, 69 of Madison, WI (formerly of East Chicago, IN) passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born November 25, 1949 to parents John and Lillie Miller. Robert graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1967. He was employed by Lever Brothers Company for 15 years and Oscar Mayer where he retired after 20 plus years of service. Robert married Melba Jean Miller and to this union two sons were born.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Oscar and Elnora Brown; sister, Bonnie Jean Miller; brothers, Willie Ethridge, Roy Miller and Clyde Miller.

Robert is survived by his children: Rochelle Frazier of Indianapolis, IN; Robin (Eric) Mayo of Merrillville, IN; Maureen Johnson of Madison, WI; Marlon Miller of Washington DC; Sean (DeAngela) Miller of Merrillville, IN; Robert (LaSion) Miller Jr. of Hammond, IN; and Tevin Miller of East Chicago, IN; brother, Johnny Miller of Gary, IN; two sisters, Mae Ola Hunt of Chicago, IL; and Brenda Miller of Fairfax, VA.

Visitation will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN.