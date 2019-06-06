Robert Leroy Meyer

LANSING, IL / FORMERLY OF HOMEWOOD, IL - Robert Leroy Meyer, age 84 of Lansing, Illinois, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn A. (nee Bunting) Meyer of 68 years. Loving father of; Gerard J. (Janet) Meyer and Mary E. (Teddy) Frey. Cherished grandfather of; Elaine M. (Aaron) Cooper, Nicole J. (Jeremy) Orozco, Rebecca D. (James) Pape, Jonathan A. Meyer, Jacob H. Pape, and Jeffery D. Meyer and great grandfather of; Brandon L. Long, Jesse L. Orozco, Aurora M. Orozco, Carter M. Frey, and Everly A. Orozco. Also surviving is sister, Delores Dennison; nephews: David (Deborah) Dennison, Steve (Kelly) Dennison, John (Cinda) Bunting, Dean (Amy) Bunting; niece, Robin (Dennis) Bunting; sister in law, Janiece Bunting and countless nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his loving parents; Roudolph and Hilda Meyer, sister, Lois (Louis) Weiringa; and uncle, Ed Hibbing.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. Funeral services for Robert will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 beginning with closing prayers at 9:30 AM at the funeral home the proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial, with Father Mark Kalema officiating. Robert will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois.

Robert was employed at Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for forty years, he proudly served in the United States Army and was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Homewood, IL and later a member of St. Ann Catholic Church , Lansing, IL. Robert was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and son. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the .

