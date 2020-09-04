1/
Robert Livengood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Livengood

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Robert Livengood 75, of Cedar Lake, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He is survived by his siblings, Richard (Leah) Livengood of Covington, IN; Cynthia (Mitchell) Zakula of Lowell and John (Marie) Livengood of AZ; nieces, Angela (Patrick) Doornbos, Lynda Livengood, Brandi (Dave) Stannert, Leah Hayman, Sarah (Matt) Stegall, Karin (Kevin) Haynes, nephews, Richard and Phillip (Sarah) Livengood, Ray (Alina) Haake; great nieces and nephews, Tiffany Wireman, Brandon Livengood, Ashlee, Kayla, Nathan and Madalyn Simpkins, Lillian Stannert, Phillip, Nathan, Lindsey and Erin Hayman, Maddison, Kaiya, Railey and Lainsley Stegall, Fellicia Fife, MaKenna and Kaleb Haynes, Autumn, Mackenzie and Ashlynn Livengood, Emily, Anna, Ella and Ava Livengood, Hannah Haake, Robert Kelley, Anthony Marino, as well as several great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother Merle Smith; niece, Kristen Livengood; great nephew Nathan Fife.

Bob was a retired Boilermaker with local #374, an INDY Car enthusiast, had been a member of Community Bible Church and attended Faith Bible Church. Bob was loved by everyone who knew him, so close to all of his family that he knew all of their birthdays. He will be missed by so many.

Visitation, Monday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, concluding with Funeral Services Tuesday at 12:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Faith Bible Church.

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all of Bob's family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. Masks are required. www.sheetsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved