Robert Livengood

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Robert Livengood 75, of Cedar Lake, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He is survived by his siblings, Richard (Leah) Livengood of Covington, IN; Cynthia (Mitchell) Zakula of Lowell and John (Marie) Livengood of AZ; nieces, Angela (Patrick) Doornbos, Lynda Livengood, Brandi (Dave) Stannert, Leah Hayman, Sarah (Matt) Stegall, Karin (Kevin) Haynes, nephews, Richard and Phillip (Sarah) Livengood, Ray (Alina) Haake; great nieces and nephews, Tiffany Wireman, Brandon Livengood, Ashlee, Kayla, Nathan and Madalyn Simpkins, Lillian Stannert, Phillip, Nathan, Lindsey and Erin Hayman, Maddison, Kaiya, Railey and Lainsley Stegall, Fellicia Fife, MaKenna and Kaleb Haynes, Autumn, Mackenzie and Ashlynn Livengood, Emily, Anna, Ella and Ava Livengood, Hannah Haake, Robert Kelley, Anthony Marino, as well as several great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother Merle Smith; niece, Kristen Livengood; great nephew Nathan Fife.

Bob was a retired Boilermaker with local #374, an INDY Car enthusiast, had been a member of Community Bible Church and attended Faith Bible Church. Bob was loved by everyone who knew him, so close to all of his family that he knew all of their birthdays. He will be missed by so many.

Visitation, Monday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, concluding with Funeral Services Tuesday at 12:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Faith Bible Church.

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all of Bob's family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. Masks are required. www.sheetsfuneral.com