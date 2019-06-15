Robert Louis Schultz

WESTVILLE, IN - Robert Louis Schultz, 65, of Westville passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born November 14, 1953 in Gary, IN to Robert V. and Emma (Zimmer) Schultz, graduated from Merrillville High School in 1972 and received his B. S. and MBA from Purdue University. He carried his Purdue pride with him everywhere and displayed Memorabilia extravagantly. The family dairy farm gave Bob his roots which eventually led to his current position as North American parts Manager for Pottinger farm implements. His love of snow skiing and raising German shepherds fit nicely with his quiet and reflective personality. Despite his introverted start in life, he became a loyal and trusted friend to many.

Survivors include his sisters, Emily (Rick) Rogers of Pendleton and Susan Harlow of Lafayette and his life companion Ginette Reese of Westville, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial gathering will take place Monday, June 17, 2019 at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALAPARISO from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with memorial service beginning at 5:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Porter County Animal Shelter.