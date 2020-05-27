Robert M. Andrade
1957 - 2020
Robert M. Andrade CRETE, IL - Robert Mark Andrade, born January 10, 1957 went to be in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ May 24, 2020. Son of Pauline Andrade of Crown Point, IN and the late John A. Andrade. Brother to Vincent (Sharon) of Dyer, IN, David (Marie) of Lake Geneva, WI, Richard (Joan) Reston, VA, and Susan (Edward) Bakowski of Crown Point, IN. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Robert was a longtime resident of South Chicago Heights, IL. Robert was autistic and physically challenged but he never let these limitations prevent him from what he enjoyed in life. He was an avid Chicago sports fan of the Cubs, DA Bears, White Sox, Bulls and Black Hawks. With his family he was able to go to the Rose Bowl, Hula Bowl, MLB All-Star Game, NFL playoff game, and see Walter Payton achieve his 10,000 yards rushing. His ability to recite sports statistics and history amazed friends and family. Besides being a Chicago sports fan, Roberts was also a devoted Three Stooges and Marx Brothers fan. Visitation Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL. We encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300.


Published in The Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Smits Funeral Home
MAY
28
Service
11:00 AM
Smits Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
We will miss you Bobby. You were so loved by the family. Thank you for your warm, gentle smile. I will miss you.
Carmelita Leifheit
Family
May 26, 2020
My Tio always had the biggest smile as soon as you would walk in the room to see him. He always made me feel special. He has called me Pebbles since the day I was born and I will forever miss the way he said it when I came to see him.
Karen Kwiatkowski
Family
May 26, 2020
Sue, we are sorry to hear of your brother's passing. It appears he had a life full of fun events and I'm sure those memories will be wonderful to hold on to. Please accept our condolences and know you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike and Mary Ellen Harris
Classmate
