Robert M. Heine

November 28, 1927 – February 29, 2020

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert M. Heine, age 92, of Schererville, formerly of East Chicago and Hammond, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ida (Davitian) Heine; son, Robert Heine, Jr.; several nieces and nephews and brother in law Richard (late Janet) Davitian. Preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy; sister in law Rose (late Lester) Lucas, Irene (late Elmer) Lucas and brother in law Walter Davitian.

Bob was born and raised in Duluth, Minnesota. He is a 1946 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. Bob was an accomplished clarinet and saxophone player. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne 82nd division. More recently, he had the privilege of taking part in an Honor Flight. Bob was bandleader for a US Army band and after returning from the Army he had his own band Bob Velvet. He had the experience of playing along with Tommy Dorsey Band and Frank Sinatra. After returning from the army Bob finished high school. He went on to Kansas State and played one year on the Freshman Football team.

Bob married Ida and had Robert, Jr. He coached for the Hammond Optimist Little League and Babe Ruth. He was a member of the Umpire Association. Bob was a union carpenter local 599. He worked for Brant Construction and Federated Construction. Bob lived a wonderful life and deeply loved his wife and son. He was always the family jokester and enjoyed telling jokes, riddles and stories. In his final years he was cared for by many family, friends and caregivers who loved him dearly. He will be greatly missed.

