Robert Michael Petersen

BEECHER, IL - Robert Michael Petersen, age 89, of Beecher, Illinois; formerly of Dyer, Indiana passed away September 5, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Therese (nee Marcinko); loving children: Kathryn (Alex) Rago, Robert Petersen Jr. and Dave (Julie) Petersen; seven adored grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Thomas.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Monday, September 9, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. when a service will be officiated. Interment services will be private.

Robert honorably served in the United States Marine Corp and retired from US Steel Southworks. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Vitas Community Connection (Chicago South) https://vitascommunityconnection.org or appreciated.

For information please call (708)862-4480 or visit www.castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.