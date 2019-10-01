Robert "Bob" Morgan (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Morgan.
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:30 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Bartle Funeral Home
Liberty, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert "Bob" Morgan

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert "Bob" Morgan, 81, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born August 14, 1938 in Argyle, KY to Kermit and Lucy (Hatter) Morgan, both of whom preceded him in death. Bob was a proud and active member of the Valparaiso Lions Club where he had served as president and made many foreign trips for eyeglass donations and conventions. He will be remembered by many at Valparaiso University basketball and football games where he and the Lions Club ushered. He made his career as a Millwright with Bethlehem Steel retiring after 33 years of service. He was also a member of the Wheatfield Church of Christ.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00–5:30 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with a brief service beginning at 5:30 p.m. A funeral service will also be held at Bartle Funeral Home, Liberty, Kentucky on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with burial following at Glenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Valparaiso Lions Club or Shultz-Lewis Children's Home.
Published in The Times on Oct. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.