Robert "Bob" Morgan

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert "Bob" Morgan, 81, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born August 14, 1938 in Argyle, KY to Kermit and Lucy (Hatter) Morgan, both of whom preceded him in death. Bob was a proud and active member of the Valparaiso Lions Club where he had served as president and made many foreign trips for eyeglass donations and conventions. He will be remembered by many at Valparaiso University basketball and football games where he and the Lions Club ushered. He made his career as a Millwright with Bethlehem Steel retiring after 33 years of service. He was also a member of the Wheatfield Church of Christ.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00–5:30 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with a brief service beginning at 5:30 p.m. A funeral service will also be held at Bartle Funeral Home, Liberty, Kentucky on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with burial following at Glenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Valparaiso Lions Club or Shultz-Lewis Children's Home.