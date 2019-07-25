Robert Morris III

Guest Book
  • "To know Uncle Robert was to love him. An amazing man,..."
    - Antalaya Love
  • "I'm praying for my family during this very difficult time...."
    - Benitta Guy
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
4756 Melville Avenue
East Chicago, IN
Obituary
Robert Morris, III

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Robert Morris, III age 66, of Indianapolis formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Indianapolis.

Survivors: six children, Tahria (Carlton) Rollins, Tori (William) Harvey, Robert Morris IV, Denise Morris, Natisha Morris and Jermaine (Laura) Morris; 13 grandchildren; two sisters, Charlotte Morris Brown and Johnnie M. Jones; one brother, Donald Perkins and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 4756 Melville Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Carlton Barnes, pastor, Rev. Charles Ricks, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Morris was retired from Inland Steel and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Morris family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on July 25, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
