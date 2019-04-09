Robert O'Connor

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert O'Connor, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born November 6, 1933 in Valparaiso to Charles B. and Margaret (Meister) O'Connor, graduated from East Gary Edison High School and served proudly with the U.S. Navy in the Mediterranean. Bob attended Moeller Barber College in Chicago starting him on a 60 year career path which concluded as owner of B & G Barber Shop in Valparaiso having endeared himself to countless clients over the years.

On February 6, 1954 he married Betty Thompson who survives along with their children, Timothy R. (Joni) O'Connor, Cherie (Mike) Polite, Christine (Jeffrey) Harreld and Patrick (Tammy) O'Connor, grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Erin and Timothy and great-grandchildren, Riley, Noah, Cayden and Olivia. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leo O'Connor and sister, Kathleen Jarabek.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso with funeral mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI.