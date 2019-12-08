Robert "Bob" O. Booker

GRIFFITH, IN - Robert (Bob) O. Booker 72, of Griffith, IN. Passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving siblings, John Michael Booker (Nancy), Cynthia S. Booker, Donald Booker and Diane Harrison. His loving nieces and nephews, Wendi (Bob) Heckler, Tyann (Sean) Hayden, Trisha (Matt) Greear, Melissa (Geoff) Egan, Allison Booker, Lessie (Nolan) Rogers and many additional loving family members. Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert D. Booker and mother M. Jeanette Booker.

Bob was a retired employee of Midwest Pipe Coating in Schererville, IN. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing and was an avid sports enthusiast.

A visitation will be held Monday December 9, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:30 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. A celebration of life will follow beginning at 6:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial services will be held Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Chapel Lawn 8178 Cline Avenue Schererville, IN 46375.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's name to (donate.lls.org) OR the (support.woundedwarriorproject.org)

