Obituary
Robert O. Watson Sr.

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Robert O. Watson Sr., age 77, late of Cedar Lake, IN formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Glenna Watson for 42 years. Loving father of Kathleen Watson, Robert (Kay) Watson Jr., and Thomas (Vicky) Watson. Cherished grandfather of Brandy, Randi, Freddy, Christopher (Kelsey), Sami (Karl), Cody, and Graham. Devoted great-grandfather of Kennedy, Luna, Logan, Daisy, and Boston. He is survived by his brother Kenneth (Tsui) Watson. Fond uncle of Debbie, Kathy, and Michael. Robert worked as a recording secretary for USWA Local 1066. He was an avid golfer and had a passion for flying.

Memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORY 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way) Cedar Lake, IN. 46303. For more information 219-374-9300 or

www.elmwoodchapel.com


Published in The Times on Feb. 5, 2020
