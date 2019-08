Robert Otano

CROWN POINT, IN - On Monday August 19, 2019 Robert Otano, loving husband of Pam and father of Jesse and Zach Otano passed away at the age of 53 surrounded by family and friends.

Service will be held 12:00-4:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Memory Lane in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers donations to the family will be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.