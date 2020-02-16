Robert Paul Whittle Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Paul Whittle Jr..
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
50 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
50 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Paul Wittle, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert Paul Wittle Jr., 55, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Diana (nee Horney); daughter, Emma (Natael) Avila Luna; sons, Benjamin (fiance Caitlynn Williams) Wittle and Paul Wittle; granddaughter, Ava Grace Wittle; Parents, Robert and Jacqueline (nee Zielinski) Wittle; sisters, Katie Wittle and Carole Murnin; sisters-in-law, JoAnne Tapert and Susie (Russell) Merlo; nephews, Peter and Jacob Merlo; faithful companions, Champ and Scout; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Wednesday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 50 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be private. Rob was an avid fisherman and lover of life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Disabled American Veterans, dav.org, in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.