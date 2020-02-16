Robert Paul Wittle, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert Paul Wittle Jr., 55, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Diana (nee Horney); daughter, Emma (Natael) Avila Luna; sons, Benjamin (fiance Caitlynn Williams) Wittle and Paul Wittle; granddaughter, Ava Grace Wittle; Parents, Robert and Jacqueline (nee Zielinski) Wittle; sisters, Katie Wittle and Carole Murnin; sisters-in-law, JoAnne Tapert and Susie (Russell) Merlo; nephews, Peter and Jacob Merlo; faithful companions, Champ and Scout; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Wednesday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 50 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be private. Rob was an avid fisherman and lover of life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Disabled American Veterans, dav.org, in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net