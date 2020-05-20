Robert Phillip Jennings INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Robert Phillip Jennings, 79, of Indianapolis (formerly of Crown Point), passed away in the early morning hours of May 15 at his home at Harrison Terrace with dedicated healthcare heroes by his side. Robert was born July 21, 1940 to Ernest and Elizabeth Jennings. He is a graduate of St. Joseph College and Valparaiso University with degrees in Criminology and a Master's in Liberal Arts respectively. He dedicated more than 40 years of service to the Department of Corrections and retired as District Supervisor, NW Division for the State of Indiana. During that time he worked closely with many addiction centers in Northwest Indiana counseling those with addiction issues. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Jennings and granddaughters Alexandra and Megan. He is survived by his children: Theresa (William), Roberta (Brad), Keith (Cheryl), Kathleen (Steve), Laurie (Christopher), John (Christa); his brother Dennis; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arrangements are with Indiana Funeral Care in Indianapolis. A service will be held for immediate family members only. TBA In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Church of Nativity 7300 Lantern Rd Indianapolis, IN 46256 or St. Jude's Hospital for Children



