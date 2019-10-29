Robert "Bob" F. Kish

MUNSTER, IN - Robert "Bob" F. Kish, 51, of Munster, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, October, 26, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Marissa and her mother, Melanie Novak; Mother, Patricia Kish; sisters, Kathleen Kish and Mary Kate (Brett) Teske; brother, Kevin (Judy) Kish; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank J. Kish and brother, Tim Kish.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Wednesday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN.

Bob lived his whole life in Northwest Indiana and was a graduate of Munster High School. He was a loving father, son, brother and uncle. Bob was a good friend to many people. He will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Wounded Healers Grief Support Group or the Humane Society in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net