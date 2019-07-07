Robert "Taco" Rajkovic

Robert "Taco" Rajkovic, the Archangel, who protected bullied youth, has died. Bob was born on January 24, 1952 in East Chicago, IN, and he passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the La Porte Hospital in La Porte, IN.

Many of Bob's gradeschool and highschool friends reached out to his sister Rosa "Rose" Rajkovic, and shared stories how "Taco" kept larger, athletic bullies from beating up smaller, awkward boys. "Taco" was tall and looked like Tom Selleck. There were many calls from girls, of the same era, who bragged about how they rode through the one-stoplight town in "Taco's" hot orange GTO, which was always full of giggling girls. "Taco" was much adored and admired for his kindness and generosity. Bob helped out many people with financial support, construction, and mechanical skills, and for which he charged no one.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his father Bogoljub (Bob) Rajkovic from Smederovo, Serbia, and his mother Marija (Mary) Marija Glumac Rajkovic from Lika, Croatia; his longtime companion Debbie Steffel, Valparaiso, IN; his brother George Rajkovic, Wheatfield, IN; and his son Robert Michael Rajkovic, Albuquerque, NM.

Bobby is survived by his sister, Rosa (Rose) Rajkovic, Santa Fe, NM; daughter, Nicole Miller, Merrillville, IN; son, Bill Petri, Hobart, IN; son, Nicholas Blume Rajkovic, Albuquerque, NM; son Michael Allen Rajkovic, Albuquerque, NM; daughter-in-law Summer Adams, Albuquerque, NM; six beautiful granddaughters, and one handsome grandson. Robert "Taco" Rajkovic will be missed by his many kumovi and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at GEISEN FUNEARL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Fr. Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery.

Sign Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 996-2821.