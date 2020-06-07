Robert Rakos

Bob was born on May 9, 1931. He was raised and went to school in Hammond, Indiana. Bob passed away at his home in Sun Lakes, Arizona. on May 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, Rita, children, and grandchildren.

At age 17, he joined the US Marine Corps serving for four years at the rank of Sergeant. Bob then spent two years in the Air Force Reserve and was a member of the Whiting American Legion Post 80.

Bob and his wife, Loretta were married in 1955. He spent 36 years serving on the Hammond Police Department, achieving the rank of Lieutenant in the Juvenile Division, served as a Lieutenant in the CID, and retired as Shift Commander for the Uniform/Patrol Division. During his years of police service, he held office in the F.O.P. #51, served for many years as the Police Pension Secretary, and coached the Hammond PD, basketball team. One year, Maybelle Felling, the chairperson of the Hammond Cancer Fund, asked Bob and the Hammond Police Department to play in a charity game against the Playboy Bunnies. The game was a great success, raising $3,000 for the Cancer Fund.

Bob volunteered many hours in his community, coaching basketball at St. Catherine of Sienna Grade School and bringing Small Fry basketball to the community. During this time, he traveled with the team to Puerto Rico, Florida, and Nebraska. Don Poppens, "Mayor of Robertsdale" helped coach and support the teams.

Bob also coached in the Hessville Little League and was elected President of the league. While coaching, Bob noticed that some of the players were not getting a chance to bat during the game. It was because of this that Bob and friend, Andy Ramian, were able to get the rule instituted that everybody got a chance at bat. This rule is still mandatory on all little league teams.

Near and dear to Bob's heart were the Sisters of the Albertine Home in Hammond. He considered the Sisters his "second family" as they took care of his mother in her later years. He loved the Sisters dearly and one of his greatest joys was hosting the annual picnic at the home featuring lamb, pig, pirogues, and other Polish cuisines. Bob continued this annual tradition even after leaving Indiana.

Upon retirement, Bob and Loretta moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona. Bob continued volunteering in his new community, serving as a third-grade teacher's aide at St. Peter Indian Mission School, which was run by Franciscan nuns. It was at the school that Bob met one of his dearest friends, Fr. Ed Meulemans. Bob's fondest times were spent assisting with mass at the school with Fr. Ed or enjoying their Thursday lunches at the Village Inn restaurant.

A dedicated servant of God, Bob also volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Margaret and Chandler Hospitals. He was a Brother in the Knights of Columbus, Post 9678 in Sun Lakes.

His dear wife, Loretta preceded him in death in 2011. Together they raised six wonderful children, had 14 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. After marrying his current wife, Rita, he inherited two more children, three grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.

Bob always had a story to share, a pearl of wisdom to impart, and a smile to give to every child encountered. He was a wonderful husband, father, papa, and friend. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at a future date. Please check caringbridge.org/visit/robertrakos for updates.